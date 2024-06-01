Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 184 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $28,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $411.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $283.20 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

