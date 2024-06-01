Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 32,775 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Avantor worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

