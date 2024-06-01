Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 33,371 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 33,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.20% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $227.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

