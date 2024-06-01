Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 91,594 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,594 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Ventas worth $27,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 2.6 %

VTR opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

