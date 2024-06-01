AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$30.75 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.62 and a 52-week high of C$30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$796,050.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,722. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

