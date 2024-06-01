Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

DOX opened at $79.00 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $77.42 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.