Anthony Bartolo Sells 918 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Anthony Bartolo sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $18,727.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Bartolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND opened at $20.13 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

