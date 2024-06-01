Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in May

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 463,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 217,624 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

