Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv
In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aptiv Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of APTV opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $113.60.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
