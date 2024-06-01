Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LON ARBB opened at GBX 970 ($12.39) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,017.78. The stock has a market cap of £157.04 million, a PE ratio of 434.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($10.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,150 ($14.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

