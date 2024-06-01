Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

