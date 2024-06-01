Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $15,992.75 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,775 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $15,992.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The firm has a market cap of $967.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 168.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

