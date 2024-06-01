ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on June 27th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMOUR Residential REIT last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

