Arthur H. Amron Buys 3,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,718.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mammoth Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.