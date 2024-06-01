Arthur H. Amron Buys 3,000 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,718.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
