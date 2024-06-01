Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 55.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Bruker Stock Down 0.0 %

BRKR stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

