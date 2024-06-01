Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 257,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,455,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $546.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.