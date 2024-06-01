AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $7.40 to $12.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. 11,162,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,579,273 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $9.02.

ASTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.