AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $7.40 to $12.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. 11,162,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,579,273 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $9.02.
ASTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
