Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Astrana Health Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ASTH opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

