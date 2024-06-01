AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 5,070,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,697,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

