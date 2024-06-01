Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.40 on September 27th

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AUTO opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,264.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 717.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 721.55. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 580.20 ($7.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 849 ($10.84).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 608 ($7.77) to GBX 624 ($7.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

