Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.55. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.08).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

