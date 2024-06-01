Bank of America Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

