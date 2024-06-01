Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Best Buy stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

