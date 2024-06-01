Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

