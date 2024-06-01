BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $52.03 on Friday. BILL has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 6.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 106.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BILL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BILL by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

