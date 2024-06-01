Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,114,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.48. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

