Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.37.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Birkenstock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,543,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,152,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.