Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Birkenstock updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

