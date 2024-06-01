Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Bank of America

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.37.

Shares of BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Birkenstock by 233.5% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 183,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP grew its position in Birkenstock by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth about $2,079,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

