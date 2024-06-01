Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRKGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 848979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

