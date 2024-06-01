BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

