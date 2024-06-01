BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

BorgWarner stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

