Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Stock Up 4.3 %
BXP stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
