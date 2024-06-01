Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 4.3 %

BXP stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.