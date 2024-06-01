Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 4.0 %
BPYPM opened at $15.08 on Friday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
