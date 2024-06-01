Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 4.0 %

BPYPM opened at $15.08 on Friday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.