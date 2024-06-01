Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $240.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

