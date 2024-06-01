Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

BURL stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

