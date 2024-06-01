Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $257.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $209.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.13.

NYSE:BURL opened at $240.02 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

