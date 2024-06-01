C. David Allen, Jr. Purchases 3,209 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,209 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,179.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,640.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BGSF Stock Performance

NYSE:BGSF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

