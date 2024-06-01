Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,224 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 80,579 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FICS stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

