Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $24,308,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,041,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.