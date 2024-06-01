Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

