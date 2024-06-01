Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 204.74%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

