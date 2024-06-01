Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

ES opened at $59.23 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

