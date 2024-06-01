Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of BrightSpire Capital worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpire Capital

In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRSP opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.87. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRSP. Barclays lowered their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

