Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

