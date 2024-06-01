Cameco (TSE:CCO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$83.00. The company traded as high as C$75.58 and last traded at C$75.10, with a volume of 168795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.53.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. Also, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,422 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,266. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

