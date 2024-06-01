Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Campbell Soup worth $36,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,865,000 after buying an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $125,689,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

