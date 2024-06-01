Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on July 29th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.653 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of CM stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

