Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.09.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

