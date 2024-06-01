Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Capri Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.08. Capri has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

